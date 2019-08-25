Striker George Abege AXED as Asante Kotoko coach rings three changes for Kano Pillars clash

Asante Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zachariassen has made three changes to his starting line-up to face Kano Pillars in their CAF Champions League first qualifying round second leg tie with striker George Abege benched.

The Ugandan import has been replaced by Guinean Naby Keita who has fully recovered from injury.

Versatile Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is also making a return and has replaced Stephen Tetteh as centre back with left back Patrick Yeboah starting ahead of Evans Owusu.

On-loan Justice Blay starts in the defensive midfield role and will be joined Samuel Frimpong, a player transfer listed by former coach CK Akonnor.

Former Wa All Stars teammates Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kelvin Andoh start on the right and left flanks.

Asante Kotoko XI:

Felix Annan, Empem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah, Mohammed Habib, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Justice Blay, Samuel Frimpong, Kelvin Andoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Naby Keita, Richard Arthur

SUBS: Kwame Baah, Evans, Sefa, Antwi, Didi, Abege, Asiamah