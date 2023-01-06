Striker Glenn Gabriel hopes to use vast experience to lift League One side Peterhead

Struggling English League One side Peterhead are counting on the experience of German-born Ghanaian Glenn Gabriel to help rescue their season.

He made his debut on Monday in the 0-0 draw with Montrose.

Gabriel came through the youth system of German side St Pauli, before playing in Cyprus, Spain with Lorca and with Finnish outfit RoPS.

Latterly he has played non-league football in England with the likes of Hendon, Mousehole and Thatcham Town, where he played with fellow new Blue Toon arrival Daniel Fosu.

Gabriel got the move to Peterhead sorted over the festive period and hopes he can help lift the club out of its predicament.

“I’ve been to a few places, so Scotland is not too far from where I’m used to,” said Gabriel. “I know Daniel (Fosu) from back home so settling in has been pretty easy.

“Last few years I’ve been playing non-league in England, just staying local and close to family.

“Everywhere you go, you take a bit of their culture and I try learn new experiences. It’s been pretty decent so hopefully I can bring some of that experience to Peterhead and help them push on.”