Striker Godberg Barry Cooper secures stunning victory for UTA Arad against Steaua Bucharest

Ghanaian forward Godberg Barry Cooper got on the scoresheet for UTA Arad in the Romanian Superliga when they overcame FC Steaua Bucharest on Monday night.

The bulky striker scored the winning goal to help UTA claim 2-1 victory over Steaua following a remarkable comeback in matchday 7 for the Romanian league.

The visitors were first to get the ball behind the net when Romania international forward Florinel Coman scored to put them in front as early as the 4th minute.

Slovakian midfielder Andrej Fabry scored to level matters for UTA in the 18th minute as he converted from the spot after a VAR review gave them a penalty after a handball incident inside the box.

Cooper won the day for UTA after netting the match-winner against the league leaders on the hour mark with a beautiful curled shot from close range.

Steaua finished the match with nine men following red cards to Coman and Alexandru Pantea in each half of the encounter.

Monday's win is UTA's second of the 2023-24 campaign after six matches, moving to the 12th position on the standings with a game in hand.

Cooper has two goals to his credit after six appearances since the start of the season.