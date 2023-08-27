Striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni scores in second consecutive game for Young Africans in heavy win

Former Bechem United striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni scored in the second consecutive game for new club Young Africans SC on Saturday afternoon in the CAF Champions League.

The Tanzanian champions hammered Djiboutian side ASAS by a 5-1 scoreline at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salam to progress to the next round.

With the first leg ending 2-0 to Young Africans, they advanced to the next round of the Champions League with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline.

Konkoni scored his very first goal for the club in the Tanzania Premier League in the midweek, where Young Africans smashed Kinondoni MC by 5-0.

The 23-year-old got one of the goals for the Tanzanian giants on Saturday with the others coming from Maxi Mpia Ngenzeli, Pacome Zouzoua, and Cement Mzize.

Konkoni joined Young Africans a few weeks from Bechem in a deal worth around US$100,000 after an outstanding campaign in the Ghana Premier League.

He scored 15 goals in 26 appearances in the Ghanaian top flight last season.