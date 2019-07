Serbian top-flight side Mladost Lucani have signed budding striker Ibrahim Tanko.

The 20-year-old was available on a free transfer after his release by giants Red Star Belgrade.

The former Mighty Jets and WAFA SC forward signed a three year deal with Red Star in August 2017 but could not make the cut.

He had loan spells at FK Bezanija where he scored three goals in 20 games last season.