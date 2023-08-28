Striker Joel Fameyeh rescues a point for Rubin Kazan with stoppage-time goal

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored on his return from injury when Rubin Kazan were held to a draw at home by Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League last Saturday.

Fameyeh came from the bench to rescue a point for Kazan, who were on the verge of losing. He scored the equalising goal in the 2-2 stalemate at the Ak Bars Arena.

The hosts took the lead of the round 6 fixture on the stroke of half-time when Kosovan forward Mirlind Daku converted a penalty kick.

Dynamo pulled parity in the early stages of the second half through midfielder Denis Makarov before gaining the advantage in the 74th minute when Dmitri Skopintsev.

Fameyeh was introduced in the game in the 70th minute, having replaced Daniil Kuznetsov.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian scored very deep in stoppage-time to draw Kazan level in the game after heading home across from Aleksandr Lomovitskiy.

Fameyeh has been in impressive form since the start of the 2023-24 campaign after scoring three times in four matches in the Russian elite league.