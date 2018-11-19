Striker Jordan Ayew hopes to start scoring for Crystal Palace after Ghana goals

Striker Jordan Ayew hopes his brace for Ghana in Sunday's 2-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier can be the elixir needed to spark his career form.

The 27-year-old last scored a club goal in April 2018 when he netted for Swansea in their 1-1 draw with Everton in the English Premier League.

Jordan has played eight league matches for the Eagles this season but yet to find the back of the net.

He is going back to the club after the international break with a lot of confidence to get back to scoring ways.

''I thank the fans for their support and I will keep on working hard and I want to take this to the club level as well so they should keep supporting me and the Black Stars team as well because we need their support because that’s something that’s really important,'' he told Ghana Sports Online.