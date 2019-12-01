GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Striker Kwame Nsor losing starting berth at Portuguese second-tier side Feirense

Published on: 01 December 2019
Striker Kwame Nsor losing starting berth at Portuguese second-tier side Feirense
Kwame Nsor

Kwame Nsor's role as first choice striker for Portuguese second-tier side Feirense is under threat despite being their top scorer this season.

New coach Filipe Rocha is considering Brazilian João Victor to lead the attack.

In the 0-0 draw with Penafiel, Victor replaced Nsor after 58 minutes and made a huge impression.

His workrate put a lot of pressure on the two center backs and has the ability to hold onto the ball.

Since, that Nsor has started from the bench in their last two league matches against Sporting Covilha and Academico Viseu.

Nsor has scored four league goals in 11 appearances.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments