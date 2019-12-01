Striker Kwame Nsor losing starting berth at Portuguese second-tier side Feirense

Kwame Nsor's role as first choice striker for Portuguese second-tier side Feirense is under threat despite being their top scorer this season.

New coach Filipe Rocha is considering Brazilian João Victor to lead the attack.

In the 0-0 draw with Penafiel, Victor replaced Nsor after 58 minutes and made a huge impression.

His workrate put a lot of pressure on the two center backs and has the ability to hold onto the ball.

Since, that Nsor has started from the bench in their last two league matches against Sporting Covilha and Academico Viseu.

Nsor has scored four league goals in 11 appearances.