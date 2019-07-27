Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt nets in Bayern Munich II win German third tier

Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored in his second successive match as Bayern Munch II beat Krefelder FC Uerdingen 05 2-1 on Friday night in the 3. Bundesliga.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 24th minute after being put through on goal by Matista Meier and Wriedt took a split second too long with the ball to score.

But Franck Evina levelled for the visitors on 42 minutes.

Oliver Batista Meier restored Bayern's lead in the 54th minute.

Okyere Wriedt is making a huge impression in the German third tier after banging in 26 goals in the Regionaliga.