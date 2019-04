Maxwell Acosty was on target for Rijeka in their 7-0 drubbing of Inter Zapresic on Saturday in the Croatian top-flight.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net three minutes into the second half to give the home team a 4-0 lead.

It was his fifth goal of the campaign in 24 league appearances.

Rijeka cemented their position in second place after 29 rounds of matches but are 20 points behind leaders Dinamo Zagreb.