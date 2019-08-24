Striker Mohammed Dauda hands Anderlecht injury boost but misses defeat at Genk

Striker Mohammed Dauda has returned to training at Belgian giants Anderlecht after returning from to boost the Purple-Whites.

The 21-year-old's availability has come at the right time with Kemar Roofe ruled out until September.

Dauda posted photos of his training with the group in midweek on his Instagram page and with the caption: "Still believe."

His future has been speculated during this transfer window, but it looks like the former Asante Kotoko player would be staying.

Dauda joined Anderlecht in January 2017 but yet to establish himself in the first team.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse where he scored three goals in sixteen appearances.

Dauda still has a two-year contract and clearly believes in his future at Anderlecht.

He was left out of the Anderlecht squad which lost 1-0 at home to champions Genk on Friday.