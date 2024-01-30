Striker Mohammed Fuseini bags brace on Randers FC debut

New signing Mohammed Fuseini hit the ground running on his Randers FC debut on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 by scoring a brace in the 4-0 win over lower side Vendsyssel FF.

The striker put in an impressive and the Randers FC website described him as the main architect behind most of the chances created.

Fuseini opened the scoring for the Danish side after expertly converting a spot-kick.

Before the break, he made it three-nil after finishing off a neat assist from Mustapha Ubandoma close to the box.

Fuseini was replaced after about 55 minutes in what was a memorable unofficial debut.

He is expected to travel with Randers FC to Spain for the final leg of pre-season.