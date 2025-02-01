Striker Rahama Jafaru bags brace to hand Nita FA win Indian Women’s League

Striker Rahama Jafaru scored a brace to help Nita FA rally from a goal down to beat Kickstart FC 2-1 in the Indian Women’s League.

Kickstart FC took the lead just before the first half whistle through Grace Dangmei.

Sakyiwaa deftly set up Grace who made no mistake in converting the opportunity with a well-placed shot past Nita FA goalkeeper Manisa Panna.

Jafaru, the former Hasaacas Ladies player, displayed her sharp poacher instincts as she got the better of a couple of Kickstart defenders to equalise in the 46th minute.

In the 80th minute, she exploited yet anotherlapse in Kickstart defence during a free-kick when she delivered a spectacular volley to complete her brace and secure the lead for Nita FA.