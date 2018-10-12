Striker Ropapa Mensah wins two awards at Nashville SC end of year gong

On-loan Nashville striker Ropapa Mensah picked up two awards at the club's end of year party.

Mensah took home the night's first honor as the Young Player of the Year after he scored six goals and added five assists.

He also picked up the FAN-tastic moment of the season alongside Bradley Bourgeois and Michael Reed.

They played a role in Mensah's last second game-winner against North Carolina FC earlier this season.

Nashville SC will play its final game of the season on Saturday night at First Tennessee Park against FC Cincinnati with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.