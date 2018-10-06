Striker Sadam Sulley seals win for Zemplín Michalovce in Slovakia

Striker Sadam Sulley scored his second goal of the season for Zemplín Michalovce in their 3-1 win at Trencin in the Slovakian Fortuna League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old sealed the points for the visitors in the 76th minute.

Jose Carrillo had given Zemplín Michalovce the lead on 54 minutes but Hamza Catakovic levelled after 63 minutes.

Sulley was making his tenth league appearance for Zemplín Michalovce this term.

His countryman Osman Bukari was named in the starting line-up of Trencin but was replaced in the 82nd minute by Milan Corryn.