Samuel Tetteh was on target for LASK Linz in their 10-0 win over lower division ZIPF in pre-season friendly.

The Ghana international made it three-nil for the Austrian top-flight side in the 27th minute.

Tetteh is preparing with LASK Linz for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League qualifying round campaign.

The 22-year-old, owned by Red Bull Salzburg, extended his loan stay with LASK for one more year after the expiration of a one-and-a-half loan deal.