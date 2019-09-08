Striker Sogne Yacouba named on the bench as Asante Kotoko battle Hearts of Oak in President's Cup

Fit-again Sogne Yacouba will start from the bench for Asante Kotoko against perennial rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday for the 2019 President's Cup.

The Burkina Faso international recently returned to full scale training but head coach Ketjl Zachariassen has decided to deploy him later at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Norwegian trainer Zachariassen has opted a two-prong attack of Richard Arthur and George Abege.

In the absence of Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams steps in to partner Emmanuel Agyemang Badu as centre backs.

Experienced Jordan Opoku gets a spot in midfield alongside Justice Blay with Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Okrah on the flanks.

Asante Kotoko SC lineup:

Felix Annan (GK), Ampem Dacosta, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Patrick Yeboah-Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah-Richard Arthur, George Abege