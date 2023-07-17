Stromsgodset manager heaps praise on Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Danso

Stromsgodset manager Jorgen Isnes has commended the attitude of the Ghanaian midfielder despite joining the Norwegian outfit only a year ago.

The 22-year-old has gradually pushed his way into Jorgen Isnes' starting eleven and eventually won the hearts of the supporters in his first year as a Stromsgodset player, virtually becoming the emblem of the club's ascension to one of the Eliteserien's most in form sides.

Assessing the player's holistic commitment to the team, Isnes described Danso as one with an excellent reaction regardless of the situation citing that the midfielder was unperturbed by the coach's decision.

" Danso is a good example of a player who is the same person regardless of whether he plays or not. He is a quiet and calm boy who does not make much baluba. He talks with his legs," he said.

"We have had nice video conversations about how we want to play and which rooms we want to use. Danso is good at reflecting well on the choices he makes on the pitch, and we see in everyday life that he works on the things we talk about," he added.

While making six appearances for the reserve side of Stromsgodset, Danso has also managed 11 appearances under Jorgen Isnes and is hoping to win more time in the new season.