Strong backing for Andre Ayew's Black Stars call-up for Central African Republic match

The announcement of André Ayew's inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic and a friendly match against Liberia has received strong support, despite the experienced forward being without a club at the moment.

Ghana currently lead their qualifying group, but a defeat against the Central African Republic, who are also competing for qualification, could potentially lead to an unexpected exit from the competition.

Ayew's inclusion in the squad has generated mixed reactions, with some questioning the decision to call up a player without a club and recent competitive match experience.

However, Premier League journalist Rahman Osman has taken to Facebook to defend Ayew's call-up, highlighting his past contributions and importance to the national team. Osman stressed Ayew's dedication, commitment, and leadership as reasons for supporting his inclusion.

He stated, "Ayew is one of the most dedicated players in the history of Ghanaian football history, he's also the captain of the National team." Osman emphasized that Ayew's experience and leadership are crucial for a relatively young team and called for putting Ghana's interests first.

While acknowledging that Ayew's call-up might generate debate, Osman underlined the value of Ayew's contributions in the past and the need for experienced players in the squad, especially after the loss of Thomas Partey.

The inclusion of Ayew in the Black Stars squad continues to be a topic of discussion, with supporters highlighting his track record and the potential impact of his experience on the team's performance.

Ayew, with 24 goals for the Black Stars, will undoubtedly be aiming to make an impact on the field if given the opportunity to feature in the match scheduled for September 7.