Stunning hat-trick by Terry Ablade helps Fulham U21s reach Premier League Cup semis

Terry Ablade, the son of former Medeama SC coach Seth Ablade, proved to be the hero for Fulham's U21 side as he scored a magnificent hat-trick to help them progress to the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup.

The 21-year-old Finnish striker's incredible performance propelled his team to victory over Stoke City.

Ablade, who represents Finland at the U21 level and has scored once in four games for his nation in 2023, opened the scoring for Fulham in the 14th minute after a pass from Bulgarian Sylvester Jasper.

He then added a second just before half-time with a brilliant individual effort that saw him beat both a centre-back and the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net.

In the second half, Ablade completed his hat-trick by rising highest to nod Hilton's corner kick past Stoke City goalkeeper Simkin and extend Fulham's lead further.

With his exceptional display, Ablade has undoubtedly caught the attention of the Fulham coaching staff and fans alike, and his team will be counting on him to continue his impressive form in the upcoming semi-finals of the Premier League Cup.