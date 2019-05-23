Stuttgart midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei dreams of a Black Meteors call-up

On-loan Gruerther Furth midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei says he dreams of a Black Meteors call-up and he is ever ready to serve the country.

The Stuttgart midfielder has had a good end to season at Bundesliga II side Gruether Furth, where he played a couple of games after shaking off injuries when he first arrived at the club.

“My season at Furth was an interesting one since I was injured in the beginning, but from hard work and patience during the last few games I was able to help the team with my qualities and I had some good games,” he told Ghanasportsonline.com in an interview.

“With the call-up to the Meteors is something I have dreamed of to help and represent my motherland and would be one of my big moments.”

Gruether Furth are willing to extend the stay of the Ghanaian at the club, with Sporting Director Rachid Azzouzi stating they are pleased with his performances.

"We have the opportunity to draw an option, we are very pleased with what we have seen in training from him, we want to have a few days to make sure we do it or not, we see potential in the boy," Rachid Azzouzi said.