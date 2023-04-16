Substitute Kwabena Owusu scores in Ferencváros' big win

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu came off the bench to score for Ferencváros in their 3-0 victory over Honvéd in the Hungarian top-flight on Saturday.

The match played at Ferencváros' home ground, saw Owusu replace Marquinhos Costa in the 79th minute. He wasted no time in making an impact, scoring in the 86th minute to seal the win for the league leaders.

Ryan Mmaee had opened the scoring for Ferencváros in the 41st minute, while Marquinhos Costa added a second goal in the 71st minute. The victory sees Ferencváros maintain their position at the top of the league table with 54 points after 27 games.

Owusu, who joined Ferencváros in the winter transfer window from Qarabag, has made four appearances and scored twice in the Hungarian top flight.

The striker will be hoping to continue his good form when Ferencváros take on Vasas in their next league game away.