Substitute Kwame Kizito scores first league goal in Sweden as Hacken thump Falkenbergs FF

Kwame Kizito climbed off the bench to score his first Swedish league goal for BK Hacken in their 4-1 win over Falkenbergs FF on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak striker replaced Gustaf Nilsson in the 61st minute and with five minutes left, he found the back of the net.

This gave the home team a 3-1 lead before Paulinho scored the fourth in injury time.

He profited from a poor clearance by the goalkeeper and managed to get the ball past two defenders before blasting into a gaping net. `

The 23-year-old was making his sixth appearance for Hacken.