Nasiru Mohammed scored his first Swedish Allsvenskan goal of season in BK Hacken's 3-0 win over GIF Sundsvall on Saturday.

The 24-year-old curled in a low one from inside the penalty arc to give the home side a convincing win.

Mohammed had replaced Alhassan Kamara in the 65th minute.

The former Ghana U17 captain was making is tenth league appearance in the season.