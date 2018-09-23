GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 September 2018
Substitute Thomas Agyepong scores debut Hibernian goal in Scottish Premier League win
Thomas Agyepong celebrating his goal

Winger Thomas Agyepong climbed off the bench to score his first goal for Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday in their 3-0 win at Dundee United.

The Ghana international came on to replace Martin Boyle in the 72nd minute at Dens Park.

Hibernian had taken a two-zero lead through Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle in the 51st and 54th minutes respectively.

With three minutes remaining, Agyepong turned the Dundee defence inside-out before firing a terrific finish into the far corner of the net.

Agyepong is on loan from Manchester City.

