Sudan assistant coach Osei Fosu urges Ghana FA to trust local coaches

Sudan assistant coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has urged Ghanaian football authorities to put more faith in indigenous coaches instead of repeatedly turning to foreign managers.

According to Osei Fosu, local coaches have long been sidelined when it comes to national team appointments, despite their proven capabilities.

In an interview with Citi Sports, he emphasized that Ghana’s football history demonstrates that homegrown tacticians can succeedâ€”if given the right support and environment.

“I’ve maintained for all of these years that I believe we have the men in Ghana, and that given the right opportunity and the right environment, they can work," the former Medeama and Dreams FC coach said.

He further noted, "It has been a history that no foreign coach has ever won anything for us, and so if we go by history, I think the local coaches should be given the opportunity."

Osei Fosu's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the future of Ghanaian football, particularly the performance and leadership of the Black Stars, who have struggled to make a significant impact on the international stage in recent years.