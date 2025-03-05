Sudan assistant coach reveals strategy behind AFCON qualification victory over Ghana

Sudan’s Ghanaian assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has revealed that his team’s tactical approach, including selecting a small stadium and utilising long balls, played a key role in their victory over Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Sudan secured their place in the tournament after collecting four points from their two matches against Ghana. They held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before claiming a decisive 2-0 victory in Libya, ultimately ending Ghana’s hopes of qualification for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Osei-Fosu detailed the strategy that helped Sudan outplay Ghana.

"The size of the stadium we selected for the away game against Ghana played a role in Sudan's victory. We used long balls to beat Ghana," he stated.

Sudan’s approach frustrated the Black Stars, who struggled to break down their opponents over the two legs. The tactical discipline of the Sudanese side ensured they capitalized on their strengths while limiting Ghana’s attacking threat.

With their triumph, Sudan will compete in Morocco next year, while Ghana is left to reflect on a disappointing campaign.