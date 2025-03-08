Sudan FA explains delay in payments of Kwesi Appiah’s salary

President of the Sudanese Football Association Dr. Moatasem Jaafar has revealed the reason for the delay in payments of salary of coach James Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah has yet to report to camp as the team prepare for the upcoming crucial matches against Senegal and South Sudan in the Saudi Arabia.

Earlier reports suggested the Ghanaian trainer boycotted the team’s training camp over unpaid entitlements, sparking controversies about his future.

In an interview, Moatasem Jaafar cited the complications of bank transfers to Ghana for the delay in payment whiles highlighting Appiah’s commitment to the Sudan job,

"This talk is not true. Kwasi is committed to his contract with the Sudanese Federation, and will attend at the agreed times. He has not received his financial dues due to the complications of bank transfers to Ghana, and we are moving forward to solve the problem within the next few hours."

"This will not prevent him from supervising the Falcons of Jediane, and the Federation is more keen on the stability of the technical staff and delivering all its dues, especially after the great achievements it has made by qualifying Sudan for the CAN finals and topping its group in the World Cup qualifiers."

"We are in dire need of Kwasi's presence among us to lead the national team, and we are aware of the sacrifices he has made for the team, and we will do everything we can to solve all the problems and fulfill his demands” he said as quoted by Koora.com.

The Falcons of Jediane currently sit top of Group B with 10 points following their impressive performance in the initial four matches.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah is expected to join the team in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.