Sudan FA affirms Kwesi Appiah’s commitment amid speculations about his future

President of the Sudanese Football Association Dr. Moatasem Jaafar insists Kwesi Appiah is committed to leading the national team despite speculation about his future.

Appiah recently boycotted the team’s training camp in the Saudi Arabia, sparking controversies about his future with the national team.

In an interview, Moatasem Jaafar affirmed the former Black Stars coach is committed to fulfilling his contract with the Sudan FA.

"This talk is not true. Kwasi is committed to his contract with the Sudanese Federation, and will attend at the agreed times. He has not received his financial dues due to the complications of bank transfers to Ghana, and we are moving forward to solve the problem within the next few hours." he said as quoted by Koora.com.

"This will not prevent him from supervising the Falcons of Jediane, and the Federation is more keen on the stability of the technical staff and delivering all its dues, especially after the great achievements it has made by qualifying Sudan for the CAN finals and topping its group in the World Cup qualifiers."

"We are in dire need of Kwasi's presence among us to lead the national team, and we are aware of the sacrifices he has made for the team, and we will do everything we can to solve all the problems and fulfill his demands” he concluded.

The Falcons of Jediane will face Senegal on March 18 before taking on South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of the qualifiers in Group B.

The Falcons of Jediane currently sit top of Group B with 10 points following their impressive performance in the initial four matches.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Appiah is expected to join the team in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.