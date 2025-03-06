Sudan in crisis as coach Kwesi Appiah boycott training camp over unpaid wages

Former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah has boycotted Sudan training camp due to unpaid salaries, AfricaSoccer.com has reported.

The Falcons of Jediane are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a 12-day training camp, as the team prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

However, Kwesi Appiah, who is the head coach of the Sudan national team has refused to join camp as he demand for his unpaid entitlements.

The former Black Stars coach reportedly swerved a meeting with the Vice President of the Sudan FA, Osama Atta Al-Mannan following a visit to Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Sudan FA are doing everything possible to resolve financial issues with Kwesi Appiah despite recent challenges.

Sudan will face Senegal on March 18 before taking on South Sudan on March 24 in the fifth and sixth rounds of the qualifiers in Group B.

The Falcons of Jediane currently sit top of Group B with 10 points following their impressive performance in the initial four matches.

Sudan has lined up a friendly clash with Jordan as part of preparations for the crucial World Cup qualifiers. The team will move to Libya on March 17, 2025 before qualification games.