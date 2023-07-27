GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Sudanese giants Al Hilal sign Ghanaian youngster Seidu Basit from Accra Lions

Published on: 27 July 2023
Sudanese giants Al Hilal sign Ghanaian youngster Seidu Basit from Accra Lions

Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC have completed the signing of young Ghanaian attacker Seidu Basit on a long-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 19-year-old sealed his move on Wednesday after signing a five-year contract with the Omdurman-based club, having passed his medical examination.

Basit is moving to Sudan from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC for an undisclosed amount, following an impressive campaign last season.

The highly talented forward scored 7 goals and provided three assists in 23 matches in the Ghana Premier League last season, including scoring four times in a single match when Lions beat champions Medeama SC.

Al Hilal are augmenting their squad for the 2023-24 CAF Champions League as they have an eye on the prize under experienced coach Florent Ibenge.

Al Hilal had a disappointing campaign last term when they suffered elimination after the group stages, finishing behind Al Ahly SC and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Basit becomes a new teammate to compatriot David Abagna Sandan, who joined the Blue Waves in February this year from Real Tamale United.

