Sulley Muntari backs Inter Milan to edge PSG to win Champions League

Former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari is backing his former side to win the Champions League as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The Serie A side will clash with the French side at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night.

Having lost the final to Manchester City two years ago, Inter will hope to make amends.

Ahead of the game, Muntari, who was part of their last UCL-winning squad in 2010, believes the Nerazzurri are “experienced” enough to take home the title.

"I think Inter Milan are building up their team,” he told 3Sports.

"They are very strong, let's see. They are more experienced now, mature. Inter Milan has a really strong and well-experienced team," he added.

Meanwhile, PSG, who were finalists in 2021, are also chasing their first European title in history.

Kick off for the game has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.