Sulley Muntari backs Jeremie Frimpong to shine at Liverpool: “He’s an exceptional player”

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has described Jeremie Frimpong as an exceptional footballer and believes he has what it takes to thrive at Liverpool.

Frimpong, 24, is on the verge of sealing a move to the Premier League champions, with an official announcement expected soon.

The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back is set to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who departs the Reds after 20 years.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has impressed since his days at Celtic, following a switch from Manchester City’s academy. At Bayer Leverkusen, he became a fan favourite, recording 48 goal involvements in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to Africafoot.com, Muntari praised Frimpong’s consistency and playing style.

“JÃ©rÃ©mie Frimpong is an exceptional player. The frequency of his support allows him to change direction while running. His technical agility and speed are evident,” Muntari said.

“I am convinced that he will establish himself at Liverpool. He is very active offensively, brings imbalance, and can combine with attackers to create space. He has also improved defensively. He’ll adapt quickly and be a worthy replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”