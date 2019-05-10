Sulley Muntari 'desperate' to play for Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations - Dr Amoah

Controversial Ghana star Sulley Muntari has begged the chairman of the Normalisation Committee to be included in the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dr Kofi Amoah says he received a phone call from the Spain-based midfielder who said he will even accept the chance to play for the Black Stars for 15 minutes at the tournament in Egypt.

Muntari is making the desperate plea to Dr Amoah even though he has an outstanding stand-off with the Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is who is on the verge of naming his squad.

The 34-year-old has not played for Ghana since he was sacked from the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup for indiscipline under coach Appiah who is keen on instilling discipline in the squad.

Dr Amoah has now told coach Appiah to consider whether to name Muntari in the squad even if won't play a starting role in the squad at the tournament in Egypt.

“I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it,” Amoah said on Metro TV.

“He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it.

“This is a player who was clubless but now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach.” he added.

Appiah is keen on naming a strong squad for the tournament but Muntari has made just two appearances in the Spanish second tier since joining since Albacete five months ago.

Muntari has played 84 times for Ghana with 20 goals to his account.

The Black Stars will play in Group F of the Afcon alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.