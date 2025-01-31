Sulley Muntari: Jose Mourinho’s instant call that changed everything

Sulley Muntari’s career took a decisive turn in 2008 when Jose Mourinho personally called him with an irresistible offer.

The former Ghanaian international, who was then with Portsmouth, had impressed the Portuguese manager during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, setting the stage for a life-changing transfer.

Muntari joined Inter in July 2008, and under Mourinho’s guidance, he became an integral part of the Nerazzurri. His debut season saw him win the Serie A title, and he played a crucial role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2009â€“10, lifting the Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League trophies.

Reflecting on his move in an interview with Flashscore, Muntari recalled Mourinho’s no-nonsense approach:

"During training, I put in some really nice crosses, and Redknapp laughed, saying, â€˜That's why the top teams like Inter want to buy you.’ That same day, Jose called me and simply said, â€˜You want to play for me?’ I said yes, and he replied, â€˜I'll see you in Milan tomorrow.’ The next day, I signed for Inter. The rest was history."