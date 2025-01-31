Sulley Muntari on Kaka: He was just unbelievable

Sulley Muntari, a key figure in Ghanaian football, had the privilege of playing alongside some of the world's greatest players, including Brazilian legend Kaka.

During his time at AC Milan, Muntari shared the pitch with the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner, forming part of a squad that conquered Italy and Europe.

Reflecting on Kaka’s unique playing style, Muntari told Flashscore:

"Kaka looked soft from the outside, but he was loud. He was amazing. You know how cars change speed? From first, second and third gears. That's how Kaka was. Oh my God,"

"I’ve played against him and with him. When he came from Madrid to join Milan, once he passed the ball he took off with top speed. During top speed he changes speed again, I’ve never seen anything like that. Only with Pato, he was closest to changing speed like that. But Kaka was just unbelievable."

Muntari and Kaka were part of the Milan side that won the 2011â€“12 Coppa Italia, adding to their club’s illustrious history.