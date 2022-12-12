Sulley Muntari predicts great future for young Black Stars players

Former Ghana star Sulley Muntari believes that young Black Stars players will have a bright future following their first World Cup appearance.

Mohammed Kudus was Ghana's star performer in Qatar, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Tariq Lamptey, Fatawu Issahaku, and Salis Abdul Samed being involved in games.

“I can’t wait to see these kids progress not now, in future. Like hold them together, I am one but, of course, I am going to talk to the management, coaches and probably the President, you don’t dismantle this team”

“Whatever happens here, you still hold these kids because they are very young. You don’t change most of them, just a little maybe one or two then you just polish them. Let's say 8-9 players should be the base for the future of the national team. Eight players should be like the foundation of the Black Stars” he said.

Ghana failed to impress in Qatar, winning one and losing two of three group games. They began their campaign with a 3-2 defeat, recovered against South Korea, and then failed to beat Uruguay.