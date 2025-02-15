Sulley Muntari recalls how Asamoah Gyan was given Black Stars captaincy over him

Former Ghana international, Sulley Muntari has revealed how Asamoah Gyan was unexpectedly handed over the Black Stars captaincy over him during a crucial game against Sudan.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder recalled that he had captained Ghana in two World Cup qualifiers, including a match against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Stadium in 2012.

According to him, with other senior players like Michael Essien absent, he was next in line for the role.

However, in the next match against Sudan in 2013, the armband was given to Asamoah Gyan without first informing him.

"I was the captain for the game against Lesotho in Kumasi and another match. When we went to Sudan, they gave the captaincy to Asamoah, and I was like, 'No, I'm supposed to be the captain,'" Muntari said.

Feeling overlooked, Muntari approached Gyan privately to discuss the situation.

"I walked into Asa’s room and told him, 'Asa, I am supposed to be the captain, not you. If Baffour (Gyan’s older brother) was around and they gave me the captaincy, I wouldn’t take it because I know he deserves it. It’s the same thing here.'"

Muntari added that Gyan explained that he had already signed documents confirming his appointment as team captain.

"He said, 'Muta, I went there, and they made me sign everything,' and I said, 'Okay.'"

Despite the disagreement, Ghana went on to win the game 3-1, with Gyan scoring twice and Muntari also finding the net.

In recent times, the Black Stars' captaincy became a major talking point after Otto Addo chose Mohammed Kudus over Jordan Ayew to lead the team in Thomas Partey’s absence during the October international window.