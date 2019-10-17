Sulley Muntari’s ex-Inter Milan teammate Mariga set for political role in Kenya

Sulley Muntari’s former Inter Milan teammate McDonald Mariga is running to become an MP in his native Kenya.

The pair were part of the Nerrazurri side that made history in 2010 by becoming the first Italian team to win the treble.

Mariga became the first Kenyan to play in the Champions League.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 32-year-old midfielder is “considered the favourite” to fill the parliamentary seat for Kibra Constituency as he enjoys the full backing of Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also turned out for Parma and Latina in Italy but has been without a club since leaving Spanish side Real Oviedo in the summer of 2018.

Mariga will become the fourth Kenyan footballer to successfully venture into politics after Charles Mukora, Joab Omino and Chris Obure if he wins the by-election.

Ex-Milan striker George Weah was elected President of fellow African nation Liberia in January 2018.