Summer football rekindled Antoine Semenyo's football dreams

Antoine Semenyo didn’t expect to fall back in love with football on a quiet summer afternoon, but that’s exactly what happened.

The Ghanaian striker, now known for his explosive pace and physicality, once turned his back on the sport after a series of painful rejections.

Having failed to land spots at Arsenal, Tottenham, Millwall, and later Crystal Palace after an eight-month trial, Semenyo nearly gave it all up. The turning point came when a missed pass during a key game cost him a Palace deal, something his father noticed but kept quiet about until years later.

Frustrated and disheartened, Semenyo drifted away from football, spending time with friends and family. But a casual suggestion from his uncle changed everything.

"It's funny because I was with my uncle, my mum, my dad. Just a normal day. I think school was finished now, in summer. And my uncle said, “we've got some open trials you can go to if you want. No pressure. Just to reignite your football career again." And I was like, “you know what? Like, what's the worst that can happen?” So I just went, free mind, enjoyed the game and did really well," he told Showmax

That trial rekindled a dream, and the journey led to Bristol City in 2017.