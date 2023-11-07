Sunderland join Celtic and Rangers in the pursuit of Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei

Hammarby's rising star Nathaniel Adjei has garnered significant attention from clubs across Europe following his standout performances in the Swedish league with Sunderland being the latest to join the race.

The Ghanaian talent is now the subject of transfer speculation, with the January window on the horizon.

Sunderland are reportedly eager to enter talks for a potential loan deal with Adjei. The Black Cats are also said to be preparing a bid of approximately £3 million to secure the defender's services.

However, they face competition from Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers as well as other English clubs, including Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough, and Preston, who are also interested in signing Adjei.

In addition to the English clubs, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old center-back. Furthermore, clubs in Italy and Belgium have expressed interest in securing Adjei's services.

Adjei's impressive performances for Hammarby have earned him recognition, with 20 appearances and a goal to his name in the current Swedish league season.

As the winter transfer window approaches, the race to secure the promising Ghanaian defender is heating up among clubs from various leagues.