Sunderland join race for Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei

English Championship side, Sunderland are the latest club to join the chase for Ghanaian defender Nathanial Adjei, ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been courting attention from several club across Europe following his breakout campaign with Hammarby in the Swedish league.

Adjei, a Ghana youth international, could leave the Allsvenskan in the winter transfer window with Sunderland ready to open talks of a loan deal. The Black Cats are also believed to be preparing around 3 million Pounds for the defender's services.

However, they face competition from Queens Park Rangers, Middlesborough and Preston for the player's signature.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also monitoring the centre-back while they are clubs in Italy and Belgium also interested in his services.

Adjei made 20 appearances for Hammarby in the Swedish League, scoring a goal for the club in the soon-to-end season.