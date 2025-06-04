Sunderland loan ends for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Ghana international midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has officially concluded his loan spell with English side Sunderland AFC, following the club’s remarkable return to the Premier League after the 2024â€“25 season.

The 25-year-old joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from French outfit RC Lens, hoping to secure regular minutes and contribute meaningfully to Sunderland’s campaign in the Championship.

During his time in England, Salis featured in 11 matches, starting three and logging a total of 283 minutes.

Although he did not record any goals or assists, his contributions went beyond statistics.

Known for his tireless work ethic, tenacity, and ability to break up opposition play, Salis provided crucial depth in midfield during a physically demanding promotion run.

Despite his limited appearances, Salis earned praise for his professionalism and dedication in training, with Sunderland’s coaching staff acknowledging his importance in maintaining squad competitiveness.

However, with the club now looking to strengthen ahead of a challenging Premier League return, they have opted not to extend his stay.

Salis now returns to RC Lens, where he will aim to fight for a more prominent role or potentially secure another move - this time with a club where his qualities can be fully utilized.

Danish Superliga outfit Sonderjyske Fodbold are reportedly interested in signing the former Clermont Foot player this summer and are monitoring his situation.