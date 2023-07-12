Sunderland urged to sign English-Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as Amad Diallo's replacement

Sunderland have been urged to secure the signature of English-Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as they seek a replacement for the departed Amad Diallo.

The Black Cats enjoyed a successful loan spell with Diallo last season, but Manchester United has indicated that the Ivorian will likely be loaned to a top-flight club for further development.

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has accepted the challenge of finding a suitable left-footed talent to fill the void left by Diallo. With an impressive scouting network, the club is considering options from both domestic and international markets. However, it is believed that the ideal candidate may be Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Although Rak-Sakyi has yet to experience Championship football, the 20-year-old is highly regarded as a rising star at Crystal Palace. After joining the Eagles in 2019, he showcased his creativity and earned his senior debut in a Premier League match against his former club, Chelsea, in August 2021.

For the 2022-23 season, Rak-Sakyi was sent on loan to Charlton Athletic, where he made a significant impact. Despite Charlton not securing a place in the League One play-offs, Rak-Sakyi contributed 15 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances, earning him the title of Charlton's Player of the Year.

Sunderland see Rak-Sakyi as an ideal candidate to bolster their attacking options and provide competition for Patrick Roberts. With manager Tony Mowbray likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, Rak-Sakyi's pace, goal-scoring ability, and creativity make him an attractive prospect for the Black Cats.

While Ipswich Town has also been linked with a move for Rak-Sakyi, Sunderland's stature as one of the biggest clubs in the Championship, coupled with their large fanbase, may give them the edge in securing the talented winger's services.

Ultimately, Rak-Sakyi's potential move to Sunderland would provide a different challenge and allow him to continue his development in a highly competitive environment. Although he may still be behind Amad Diallo in terms of overall development, Rak-Sakyi possesses the qualities necessary to make a significant impact for Sunderland, including pace, goal-scoring ability, and creativity.