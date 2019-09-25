Sunset Sports Keta to play in Copa Lagos this November

Sunset Sports Keta have earned an invitation play in one of Africa’s biggest beach soccer tournaments Copa Lagos this November.

The three-time Ghanaian champions have dominated the local scene and have produced players for the national team Black Sharks.

Their campaign at Copa Lagos will be a second appearance in an international event after playing in the Kebbi Beach Soccer Salah tournament in 2018.

Sunset Sports CEO Dzidodo Adjahoe confirmed his team’s invitation to the tournament and expressed gratitude to the organizers and BSWW for the recognition accorded his side.

''It's such an honour to earn an invitation to play in Copa Lagos. This is a high profile event that attracts some of the best teams we’ve seen in the world and undoubtedly, the competition is a blueprint for the promotion and development of beach soccer in Africa,'' he said.

''In 2014 when Ghana National team played there, we watched the games on Super Sports and the standards were impressive.

''We are delighted to play in the club challenge as an international team and we are anxious to showcase our potentials and hope we will make a meaningful impact and excite the world.''

Copa Lagos is organized under the auspices of Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) – the FIFA recognized entity behind the creation and growth of Beach Soccer and attracts the best beach soccer national teams in the world.

African giants Senegal, Nigeria and Ivory Coast, former World Champions Brazil, European sides England and Germany are some of the national teams to have played in the tournament.

Top beach soccer teams like Barcelona and Arsenal have played in the club challenge.

Adjahoe also stated that the opportunity to play in Copa Lagos is part of the club’s strategy to make it to a major world international event, a strategy which is part of efforts in making their home Keta a premier beach soccer destination.

''Sunset Sports Keta is hoping our participation in the tournament will introduce our team to the world. Our objective is to promote our home as the premier beach soccer and sports tourism destination in Ghana and the West African Sub Region,'' he added.

''The team’s performance in the completion will give credence to that, so we will prepare adequately to be in the best of shapes for our campaign and showcase our potentials to fans and the international audience watching.''

The 2019 Copa Lagos will run from 1-3 November at the Eko Atlantic Resorts – Victoria Islands, Lagos - Nigeria