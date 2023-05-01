Sunyani East MP excited for 2023 All Star Festival in Bono Region

Member of Parliament for Sunyani East honourable Ameyaw-Cheremeh is excited about the choice of Brong Ahafo Region to host the much-anticipated 2023 All Star Festival.

The MP who is also the board chair of the Bui Power Authority welcome the idea from the BAC Group led by its C.E.O Dr Ernest Koranteng and discussed the impact the festival could have on the three regions in the middle belt of the country.

Dr Koranteng emphasized the commitment of his team to work closely with local business and community leaders to create a historic event.

A local organizing committee chaired by Mr Ransford Antwi, the C.E.O of Suncity FM has been put together to ensure the successful execution of the program.

Key personalities such as Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, media personnel Mr Precious Semevoh, Mr Bismark Opong and Mr. Collins Amo Gyamfi are also members of the LOC.

The last edition was an All Star game between an Arthur Legacy Sports selected side against players from the Black Stars at the Accra sports stadium.

The showpiece also featured an international star in the person of Ivorian and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

This year's program is a three-day fun-packed activity spread across the Bono, East Bono and Ahafo regions. Hence the name, All Star Festival. Players from the senior national team will play against a selected side from clubs in the three regions.

By Dwamena Nathaniel Acheampong (DNA)