Sunyani football enthusiasts unite to construct new changing room at Coronation Park

Football enthusiasts in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, have come together in a remarkable display of communal labour to construct a new changing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park, which would serve as the home stadium for newly promoted Ghana Premier leagues side Tano Bofoakwa.

Following unsuccessful attempts by the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi, to secure approval for the park ahead of the 2017 Ghana Premier League season, the supporters have taken matters into their own hands and began construction on the new changing room two weeks ago.

Ranford Antwi, a Sunyani-based businessman spearheading the effort to refurbish the park, emphasized the supporters' commitment to preparing the facility for approval.

"We do not want to suffer the fate of Kotoku Royals, who had to play home games away from home and subsequently went into relegation," he stated as reported by GHFrontpage.com.

Antwi also expressed disappointment with Prof. Peter Twumasi's failure to fulfil his commitment to inviting Frank Boahen of Green Grass Technology to work on the pitch. Moreover, the Sports Authority Boss was unable to persuade the Club Licensing Board to sanction the Sunyani Coronation Park ahead of the 2019 Premier League season.

In light of these challenges, the football enthusiasts decided to take matters into their own hands and construct a new dressing room at the Sunyani Coronation Park. Antwi appealed to individuals and organizations for assistance in preparing the facility for approval, acknowledging the camaraderie and dedication of the football supporters.

The initiative has garnered support from various sources, with Tuah Yeboah Alfred, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, contributing GH₵20,000 to the project. Additionally, individuals such as lawyer Kwabena Yeboah Asiamah, Seid Mubarak, and Mrs Vera Osei Kwakye of Ericose Enterprise have donated cement to support the construction.

Antwi commended the collective effort of the football supporters and assured them that their contributions would be remembered in history.

The community's determination to improve the Sunyani Coronation Park reflects their passion for the sport and their commitment to providing a suitable venue for Tano Bofoakwa's league games, as the team return after a 16-year absence.

The construction of the new changing room is a testament to the spirit of unity and determination within the Sunyani football community, and it is hoped that the facility will soon meet the necessary requirements for official approval.