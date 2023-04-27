Sunyani West MP pledges support for 2023 All Star Festival in Bono Region.

As part of preparations for the upcoming 2023 festival in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, the BAC Group, had a stakeholder meeting with the Minister of Employment and Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West Constituency, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah.

C.E.O of the BAC Group Dr Ernest Koranteng accompanied by the RFA chairman Ralph Gyambrah outlined the activities for the three-day event which is scheduled for June this year and emphasized the importance of community involvement and encouraged Hon. Baffour-Awuah to play an active role in making the festival a success

The honourable minister who owns premier league club Nsuatreman FC shared his excitement at the prospect of the A Star festival to boost the local economy and commended the BAC group for their vision to rotate the football showpiece.

"I think the idea is excellent, we will do everything in our power to make the program successful because in the end we will benefit more as a region"

Both parties concluded the meeting with a great sense of optimism and enthusiasm. The official launch of the All Star Festival will take place in Sunyani on the 3rd May.