Super Falcons to arrive in Abidjan today for WAFU Zone B Nations Cup

Nigeria are expected to arrive in Abidjan on Tuesday for the 2019 edition of the WAFU Zone B women's tournament.

The Super Falcons will make their second appearance at the tournament after finishing third last year.

They commence their campaign against Burkina Faso on Thursday before playing Mali and Niger in Group B.

Thomas Dennerby has named 20 players made up of three goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and seven forwards.

Dennerby invited only two foreign based players-Esther Sunday and Uchenna Kanu

20 SUPER FALCONS FOR WAFU CUP

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie; Christy Ohiaeriaku; Alaba Jonathan

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna; Chidinma Okeke; Mary Ologbosere; Mariam Ibrahim; Evelyn Nwabuoku

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia; Amarachi Okoronkwo; Cynthia Aku; Adebisi Saheed; Peace Efih

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu; Alice Ogebe; Chioma Wogu; Esther Sunday; Rafiat Sule; Joy Bokiri; Rita Okoro

By Ayishatu Zakaria Ali