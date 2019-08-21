Super-sub Eddie Nketiah scores as Leeds United pip Brentford in Championship

Ghanaian youngster Edward Nketiah came off the bench to hit the winning goal for Leeds United against Brentford in the English Championship on Wednesday.

Despite dominating the game, Leeds United failed to take the lead as their incessant attacking play was thwarted by the impregnable Brentford defense.

As the match looked to be heading for a draw, manager Marcelo Bielsa introduced Nketiah in the 76th minute.

The petit poacher made the substitution count after firing home five minutes later to hand the Yorkshire club a slim 1-0 win.

The victory takes Leeds United to the top of the Championship standing with 10 points after four round of matches.

Nketiah joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal this summer.